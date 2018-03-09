[Breaking] Trump says he will meet Kim Jong-un by May US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have agreed to meet by May, according to a South Korean envoy in Washington Friday (Korean time). South Korea's national security... March 9, 2018

Trump agrees to meet NK leader, Moon orders preparations for inter-Korean summit US President Donald Trump on Friday agreed to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “by May,” as Seoul scrambles to make preparations for the inter-Korean summit slated for the end of April. South... March 9, 2018

[PyeongChang 2018] Fierce competition to become life-size Bandabi mascots More than 7,000 people volunteered to become one of 24 life-size Bandabi mascots at the opening ceremony of the upcoming Winter Paralympics, the PyeongChang Organizing Committee said... March 7, 2018

Moon stresses cooperation with US, no concessions for talks President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday stressed close cooperation with the US and the need to achieve denuclearization in dialogue with North Korea. Speaking at a meeting with the leaders of five... March 7, 2018

[Breaking] Moon and Kim to hold summit at border village in late April South and North Korea agreed to hold an inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjeom at the end of April, Cheong Wa Dae announced on Tuesday. The presidential office also said North... March 6, 2018

Korea launches special police unit to fight online sex crimes South Korea’s National Police Agency launched a national task force to fight against cyber sex crimes on Tuesday. Police officers gathered Tuesday to commemorate the launching of the new team at... March 6, 2018

Kim Jong-un meets Seoul’s special envoys on first day of visit South Korean envoy Chung Eui-yong (left) delivers President Moon Jae-in's letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Monday. (Cheong Wa Dae) President Moon Jae-in’s... March 5, 2018

[Newsmaker] Poet Choi Young-mi reaffirms sexual harassment allegations denied by Ko Un Poet Choi Young-mi, who revealed her experience of being groped by an unnamed senior poet through her poem, on Monday reaffirmed sexual harassment allegations made against renowned poet Ko Un, who... March 5, 2018

Embattled Jung Yong-hwa joins military Amid controversy surrounding his graduate school admission, CNBLUE’s Jung Yong-hwa enlisted in the military Monday. Jung joined the five-week basic training at a boot camp in Hwacheon, Gangwon... March 5, 2018

EXO fires up Singapore, gears up for Bangkok EXO on Saturday wrapped up its concert in Singapore as part of its ongoing Asia tour. Holding a concert for fans in the Southeast Asian country after almost a year, EXO performed 30 songs at the... March 5, 2018