US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have agreed to...
US President Donald Trump on Friday agreed to meet North Korean leader Kim...
NATIONAL
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have agreed to...
BUSINESS
The labor union of GM Korea will hold multiple strikes this week with no end in...
LIFE&STYLE
On Valentine’s Day in Korea, contrary to traditions elsewhere, it is the women...
ENTERTAIMENT
Amid controversy surrounding his graduate school admission, CNBLUE’s Jung...
SPORTS
More than 7,000 people volunteered to become one of 24 life-size Bandabi...
WORLD
Amazon.com Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. said they...
OPINION
For those who work in the medical field, the white knee-length coat is a...
LATEST NEWS
- [Breaking] Trump says he will meet Kim Jong-un by May
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have agreed to meet by May, according to a South Korean envoy in Washington Friday (Korean time). South Korea's national security...March 9, 2018
- Trump agrees to meet NK leader, Moon orders preparations for inter-Korean summit
US President Donald Trump on Friday agreed to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “by May,” as Seoul scrambles to make preparations for the inter-Korean summit slated for the end of April. South...March 9, 2018
- [PyeongChang 2018] Fierce competition to become life-size Bandabi mascots
More than 7,000 people volunteered to become one of 24 life-size Bandabi mascots at the opening ceremony of the upcoming Winter Paralympics, the PyeongChang Organizing Committee said...March 7, 2018
- Moon stresses cooperation with US, no concessions for talks
President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday stressed close cooperation with the US and the need to achieve denuclearization in dialogue with North Korea. Speaking at a meeting with the leaders of five...March 7, 2018
- [Breaking] Moon and Kim to hold summit at border village in late April
South and North Korea agreed to hold an inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjeom at the end of April, Cheong Wa Dae announced on Tuesday. The presidential office also said North...March 6, 2018
- Korea launches special police unit to fight online sex crimes
South Korea’s National Police Agency launched a national task force to fight against cyber sex crimes on Tuesday. Police officers gathered Tuesday to commemorate the launching of the new team at...March 6, 2018
- Kim Jong-un meets Seoul’s special envoys on first day of visit
South Korean envoy Chung Eui-yong (left) delivers President Moon Jae-in's letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Monday. (Cheong Wa Dae) President Moon Jae-in’s...March 5, 2018
- [Newsmaker] Poet Choi Young-mi reaffirms sexual harassment allegations denied by Ko Un
Poet Choi Young-mi, who revealed her experience of being groped by an unnamed senior poet through her poem, on Monday reaffirmed sexual harassment allegations made against renowned poet Ko Un, who...March 5, 2018
- Embattled Jung Yong-hwa joins military
Amid controversy surrounding his graduate school admission, CNBLUE’s Jung Yong-hwa enlisted in the military Monday. Jung joined the five-week basic training at a boot camp in Hwacheon, Gangwon...March 5, 2018
- EXO fires up Singapore, gears up for Bangkok
EXO on Saturday wrapped up its concert in Singapore as part of its ongoing Asia tour. Holding a concert for fans in the Southeast Asian country after almost a year, EXO performed 30 songs at the...March 5, 2018
- Police, Education Ministry look into sexual misconduct of professors at Myongji College
The Education Ministry began a three-day investigation of a college in Seoul on Monday, following students’ sexual harassment claims against all of its male professors in the theater and visual arts...March 5, 2018